Arenado homers again as Cardinals beat Royals 9-4

At least it was competitive until the seventh! If you’re the kind of person who just checks the box score there’s important context about Brad Keller’s start tonight; he ultimately allowed four runs, three earned, but I put two runs on the defense and two more on Manager Mike Matheny. Keller had a bumpy first inning which included a pair of two-out walks but settled in pretty well until the fifth inning. Yadier Molina reached on a throwing error by Emmanuel Rivera - Rivera appeared to be negatively affected by the fact that he had just ended a Royals scoring opportunity by hitting into his second double play of the night. Lars Nootbar reached on a single and then Brad Keller struck out Harrison Bader, a double play would have gotten them out of the inning. Keller managed to get Edmundo Sosa to hit a groundball to short that seemed likely to end the inning, unfortunately Nicky Lopez couldn’t field it cleanly. Tommy Edman made sure the Royals paid with a two-RBI single. By the end of the.