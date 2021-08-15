Cancel
Kansas State

Kan. most populous county: Get vaccinated or take weekly tests

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren't vaccinated. "With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe," Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. "Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve."

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Kansas State
Great Bend Post

KDHE: 100 COVID deaths in Kansas this week

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2675 to a total of 356,065, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5494, up from 5394 deaths the KDHE reported Monday,. As of August 1,...
Barton County, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture and Infrastructure

As of August 17 much of the North Central part of Kansas saw the abnormally dry to moderate drought area expand with northeast Barton County falling seeing a slight expansion of moderate drought. The recent scattered rains will be reflected in this week's report. Northwest Kansas is essentially unchanged and ranges from abnormally dry to a small area of severe drought. The six to ten-day outlook (August 25 to 29) indicates above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 27 to September 2) actually indicates more of the same with intensifying heat normal to below normal rainfall. These conditions should speed up corn grain maturation. Dryland soybean yields will likely suffer without significant rains. Much of the grain sorghum is further along and can better handle these conditions than soybeans.
Public Health
Great Bend Post

States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil...
Kansas State
Great Bend Post

Restrictions return in some parts of Kan. as virus cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in some Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 605.14 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 797.14 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Kansas State
Great Bend Post

Sheriff, school board undercut Kan. county's COVID rules

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff and a local school board in Kansas' most populous county have set COVID-19 policies conflicting with county rules on testing and masks. Johnson County in the Kansas City area is requiring unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing starting next week, but the sheriff's department is exempt. Sheriff Calvin Hayden is not requiring his nearly 600 employees to abide by the requirement.
Kansas State
Great Bend Post

Authorities investigate arson fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a weekend house fire. Just after 9a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the fire at a home at at 1600 S.W. Clay Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming...
Barton County, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/23)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in "anonymously". Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3dMBDTM. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY...
Kansas State
Great Bend Post

KHP aircraft assists in arrest of 3 in NW Kan. pot bust

PHILLIPS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three out-of-state suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana in Phillips County, according to a social media report from the sheriff's office. Just before 9:30 a.m., Saturday, deputies were dispatched to assist a Kansas Highway...
Kansas State
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dead after vehicle lands in creek

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Mitsubishi driven by Josue Lorenzo-Ratliff, 24, Overland Park, was northbound on Interstate 435 just south of Midland Driver when its left rear tire blew out. The driver was...
Congress & Courts
Great Bend Post

U.S. Senator Dr. Marshall supports COVID vaccine boosters

(Washington, D.C., August 18, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) increased access of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for fully vaccinated patients. "The FDA's decision to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will go further in preventing severe illness...

