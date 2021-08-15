Thomas opens dog photography studio in Railyard

Back for its third edition, the Minimalist Photography Awards has announced its list of winners for the year 2021. Open to both amateur and professional photographers anywhere in the world, the annual competition’s goal is to recognize talented photographers and reward them by exposing their work and introducing them to the professional photography industry. This year's contest received more than 3,700 entries from 39 different countries in a total of 12 categories, ranging from abstract to street photography. A panel of five judges—all prominent figures within the industry—chose a first, second, and third place winner for each category from the large pool of hopefuls, also selecting an overall winner as the Minimalist Photographer of the Year.