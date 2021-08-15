Thomas opens dog photography studio in Railyard

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. We love dogs here at The Phoblographer. They’re adorable. So, when a photographer sends us anything relating to canines, it immediately gets our attention. If you’ve ever attempted to photograph “El Perro,” then you’ll understand the difficulties associated with it. Dogs have a mind of their own, and communicate with them can be a struggle. Any photographer who can master the technique of getting a dog to pose deserves a treat of their own. And in this article, we highlight dog photography that shows photographers at the top of their game. Join us for some cuteness after the jump.
