Erne (undiclosed) signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Red Wings on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. A restricted free agent prior to signing the deal, Erne received an increase in his average annual salary from $997,500 in 2020-21 to $2.1 million. The 26-year-old scored at the best rate of his career last season, putting up 11 goals and 20 points in 45 games. Erne's 13:55 of average ice time and 1:33 power-play action were both career highs, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him take on a bigger role in Detroit's middle six next season given his upward trend and new contract.