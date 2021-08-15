Cancel
Public Health

Fauci says COVID-19 surges "entirely preventable," urges vaccinations

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says recent COVID-19 outbreaks in states like Mississippi and Louisiana are "entirely predictable, and yet on the other hand, entirely preventable."

Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthABC7 Chicago

Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' with COVID

WASHINGTON -- As the country grapples with a surge in the delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are likely to not return, though he warned "things will get worse" during an interview on ABC's "This Week." "I don't think...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

There Will Be a “Flood” of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates After the FDA’s Full Approval, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

We all know that so many people around the world are reluctant when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. But that may soon change if the recent statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci are right, the US top infectious disease expert. He believes that after the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) grants full approval for a coronavirus vaccine, businesses and schools across the US will deal with a flood of vaccine mandates.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at a record-breaking pace, leaving some states short on hospital beds during the worst surges seen during the pandemic.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Crazy Data About Unvaccinated People And Covid 19 Is Out

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines as the virus keeps governing our lives. Normality, as we used to know it became a thing of the past and the new normal that’s been slowly but surely implemented, is not something that people are fond of these days. Fear and uncertainty...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

Former President Donald Trump estimated up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 without his administration's efforts to spur the development of vaccines. If not for Operation Warp Speed, which was the name of the Trump administration’s initiative to develop vaccines quickly to protect the public from the coronavirus, Trump said the health crisis death toll would be similar to that of the Spanish Flu pandemic more than a century ago.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have COVID After Vaccine, Like Reba McEntire

It is supposedly very, very rare that you could get a "breakthrough infection"—meaning, get COVID after you have been vaccinated. Yet every day, more and more stories come out about how it's possible, most recently from country legend Reba McEntire. "I did get it, Rex" her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, "and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can," she told fans. "Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

