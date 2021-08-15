TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Settling in: Penei Sewell hadn't played a live football rep against an opponent since the end of the 2019 college season at Oregon after opting out of the 2020 college season. Sewell started at right tackle for the Lions Friday night and on the third play of the game, with the Lions facing a 3rd and 10, Buffalo rookie edge rusher Greg Rousseau beat Sewell on an outside speed rush to record the sack. Sewell settled in nicely after that, however, taking part in an 18-play, 70-yard Lions scoring drive on his second possession before his night was over. - Tim Twentyman.