Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSettling in: Penei Sewell hadn't played a live football rep against an opponent since the end of the 2019 college season at Oregon after opting out of the 2020 college season. Sewell started at right tackle for the Lions Friday night and on the third play of the game, with the Lions facing a 3rd and 10, Buffalo rookie edge rusher Greg Rousseau beat Sewell on an outside speed rush to record the sack. Sewell settled in nicely after that, however, taking part in an 18-play, 70-yard Lions scoring drive on his second possession before his night was over. - Tim Twentyman.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Detroit Tigers#Indians#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Lamar Jackson Comment

On Friday, we learned that ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler thinks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be under more pressure than we think heading into his fourth season. “There are a lot of people around the league that I speak to … they say this might be the year...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Josh Allen to Cole Beasley in team drills at Bills camp

We’ve still got some time to go until the regular season, but one thing is pretty clear so far at Buffalo Bills training camp: The offense from 2020 is here to stay. So far, quarterback Josh Allen has not regressed from his second-place MVP voting season last year. That’s good news for the likes of his receivers, such as Cole Beasley.
NFLPopculture

Tim Tebow's Preseason Debut Has Social Media Weighing In

Tim Tebow made his preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, and NFL fans had a lot to say about his performance. The Heisman Trophy winner only played in 16 snaps in the 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and there are two plays that stood out. In the second quarter, Tebow looked to get his first catch of the game but it was apparently stolen by Tavon Austin. Another play featured Tebow attempting to block a defender, but he completely missed him.
NFLUSA Today

PHOTOS: Tim Tebow's preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The National Football League’s preseason is underway as teams get their first taste of action as the summer months march onward. Among those getting into the action is Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, who saw his first action on the field since the 2015 NFL preseason on Saturday. On...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow’s Preseason Performance

Tim Tebow made his preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening. It did not go very well. The former college football quarterback is attempting to make the team as a tight end. Tebow signed a one year deal with the Jaguars, now coached by Urban Meyer, earlier this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy