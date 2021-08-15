Cancel
NBA

Trevor Ariza Opens Up About Returning To Lakers After Long Journey Through NBA

By Matt Peralta
lakersnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers reunited with several players during free agency, with Trevor Ariza being the most notable name. Ariza, a valued member of the 2009 title team, returned to the Lakers on a one-year deal after spending last season with the Miami Heat. Even at 36 years old, Ariza figures to serve a sizable role on this year’s squad because of his ability to guard bigger wings and occasionally hit an open three.

Trevor Ariza
#Lakers#Staples Center#The Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
