TROPICAL STORM FRED 5 P.M. UPDATE: System strengthens as it moves north-northwest; landfall expected Monday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred has reformed within the Gulf of Mexico as of 8:40 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour while moving north-northwest at 10 miles per hour. However, the storm has formed farther east of its projected track, with the current map placing it outside its original cone.www.yourerie.com
Comments / 0