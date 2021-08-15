Cancel
FREE GUY Poster Art Series are Recreations of Some of Our Favorite Video Game Cover Art

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got a fun poster art series here for you to check out for Ryan Reynolds’ recently released film Free Guy. The posters are recreations of some of our favorite video game covers and I’m sure some of you will enjoy these. The posters were inspired by games such as...

MoviesSacramento Bee

Movie review: ‘Free Guy’ a hit-and-miss look at video game culture

The latest blockbuster to bring video games to the big screen is the bold, brash and self-aware (literally) “Free Guy,” a film that trains its sights on those oft disposable “nonplayer characters” that populate the edges of the video game world. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is one such character, living and working in the world of Free City, where every day he gets the same coffee, works as a bank teller, and happily hits the deck when a player barges in to rob the bank several times a day. Guy and his pal Buddy (Lil Rel) are more than content to be background players in someone else’s narrative, as they’ve been programmed to be.
Video Gameshometownsource.com

‘Free Guy’ delivers uproarious video game movie

If the idea of a character from a video game coming to life in the form of artificial intelligence sounds like a strange idea for a plot, you’re not alone. But despite the obscure and out-there story, “Free Guy” delivers a summer smash hit. “Artificial intelligence” are words we typically...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Ryan Reynolds Becomes Mario, DOOM Guy and More in these Free Guy Posters

Ryan Reynolds has always been the master of breaking the fourth wall and it would seem that his newest movie Free Guy is no exception. Free Guy tells the story of Guy- played by Reynolds- , an NPC in an online video game who becomes self-aware. The movie is sure to be chock full of video game Easter eggs and references and the promotional posters are awesome throwbacks to some of the most well-known video games of all time. Let’s take a look!
Video GamesPosted by
AFP

In summer blockbuster 'Free Guy', life is but a video game

In the face of relentless headlines about war, disease and apocalyptic climate change, "Stranger Things" maestro Shawn Levy is offering an "antidote" to the misery with a story about hope, kindness and the very human tendency to transcend the sometimes grim realities of everyday life. Due for release on Friday, sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" -- about a man who realizes he is a character in a video game -- eschews some of the heavier philosophical themes around free will seen in the likes of "The Matrix" and "Blade Runner" in favor of a simple message: you are in control of your own destiny. Ryan Reynolds takes a left turn from his more cynical, wiseguy persona in "Deadpool" to star as a wholesome everyman-type bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in a video game and decides to take charge of his own story. The film feels "like an antidote to much of what we've been living through, in that the movie is about hopefulness and the preservation of some innocence in the midst of a very cynical world," Levy, directing his 14th feature, said at the recent world premiere in New York.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

‘Free Guy’ is an enjoyable romp through a video game version of Boston

Thanks to a winning performance from Ryan Reynolds, Disney's new Boston-filmed adventure comedy is well worth a trip to the theater. Midway through “Free Guy,” the new video game adventure comedy filmed in Boston from Disney/20th Century Fox, a game programmer (played by Newburyport native Joe Keery, of “Stranger Things” fame) indignantly asks his CEO (Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”) why they can’t make an original game for once.
Video Gamesdequeenbee.com

Shawn Levy: Free Guy is not about video games

Shawn Levy says 'Free Guy' isn't about video games. The 53-year-old filmmaker has directed the new movie that features Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character in a game who becomes aware of his situation and tries to make himself the hero. Shawn admits that he and the 'Deadpool' star...
Boston, MAMetroWest Daily News

Boston is a video-game metropolis in 'Free Guy,' starring Ryan Reynolds

It’s game-on for Ryan Reynolds in “Free Guy,” a sort of real-life “Wreck-It Ralph” in which he plays Guy, an everyman bank teller discovering he’s been an unwitting pawn inside a violent video game unfolding all around him. Knowledge of gaming culture isn’t required. What you’re in for is a...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Free Guy: From GTA – Vice City to Super Mario, Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie Posters Pay Homage to Classic Video Games

Ryan Reynolds has brought the same energy to the marketing of Free Guy as he did for Deadpool. From the hilarious promos to making a reaction video for its trailer featuring Deadpool and Korg, the marketing campaign here has been entertaining to say the least. With the trailers it is clear that Free Guy takes heavy inspirations from video games. So of course in an absolutely amazing move, 20th Century Studios dropped a bunch of posters for Free Guy paying homage to some video game classics. Free Guy New Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is On A Mission To Be A Great Guy But Then ‘God Is A Troll’ (Watch Video).
Video GamesPosted by
Distractify

'Free Guy' Was Inspired by a Few Different Video Games

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Free Guy. It's not unusual for some movies to draw inspiration from video games. Take Ready Player One or even Wreck-It Ralph, for example. So the Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy is similar in that respect, but what's the actual plot summary?. Some...
Video GamesComicBook

Disney Reveals Free Guy Posters Inspired By Video Games

Free Guy posters inspired by video games have been revealed by Disney. A bunch of modern favorites is represented with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Among Us. Over on the massive player base side of things we have Minecraft. No listing of 3D games would be complete with Super Mario 64. So, there’s a lot to choose from with all that going on. For those who are not aware, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in a massively multiplayer online game. All of this video-gamey business is absolutely normal for the tone and style of the film. People are excited for this movie as it will be a strong bellwether for whatever else will happen to theaters this year. Check out Disney’s post down below for yourselves.

