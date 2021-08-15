FREE GUY Poster Art Series are Recreations of Some of Our Favorite Video Game Cover Art

In the face of relentless headlines about war, disease and apocalyptic climate change, "Stranger Things" maestro Shawn Levy is offering an "antidote" to the misery with a story about hope, kindness and the very human tendency to transcend the sometimes grim realities of everyday life. Due for release on Friday, sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" -- about a man who realizes he is a character in a video game -- eschews some of the heavier philosophical themes around free will seen in the likes of "The Matrix" and "Blade Runner" in favor of a simple message: you are in control of your own destiny. Ryan Reynolds takes a left turn from his more cynical, wiseguy persona in "Deadpool" to star as a wholesome everyman-type bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in a video game and decides to take charge of his own story. The film feels "like an antidote to much of what we've been living through, in that the movie is about hopefulness and the preservation of some innocence in the midst of a very cynical world," Levy, directing his 14th feature, said at the recent world premiere in New York.