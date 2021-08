The Taliban are going door-to-door searching for people who worked for Nato forces or the previous Afghan government, a UN document has warned.The militants have intensified their manhunt for “individuals and collaborators” who worked with the former administration and are threatening family members if unable to find their targets, according to the confidential document produced by the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, a group that provides intelligence to the UN.“Particularly at risk are individuals in central positions in military, police and investigative units,” the report said.The threat to people on the Taliban’s blacklist comes despite the Islamist group’s...