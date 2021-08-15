SUPERMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES is Getting the Blu-ray Treatment to Celebrate 25 Years

It’s not really certain which Superboy is going to be coming to the big screen for this movie, Jonathan Kent or Connor Kent, but a lot of fans already know the difference between them and why it would matter. Jonathan Kent is actually the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, while Connor is the clone of Clark Kent, which kind of brings up the debate over who would be stronger and who has more control when it comes to their power. It kind of stands to reason that Connor might be the better Superboy to use simply because he has more experience and knows how to use his powers a little more responsibly unless of course, the idea is to take a script and write in Jonathan as a matured and controlled young man that has his act together and is capable of handling himself in a battle. In the long run, it all depends on what the story is going to be about, and as of now, it doesn’t sound as though there are a lot of details.