Connecticut man dies hiking Mount Washington

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire said a hiker died due to an unknown medical condition while hiking in the Mount Washington area. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 66-year-old man died while hiking up the Jewell Trail on Saturday. They said he was a resident of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and was hiking with his sons when he suddenly collapsed in the early afternoon about two miles from a base station.