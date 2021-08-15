Cancel
Public Health

Despite obstacles, Native Americans have the nation’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rate

By Richard Read, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLODGE POLE, Mont. — For the first several months of the pandemic, the residents of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation were spared by their seclusion in the plains of northern Montana. But when the coronavirus finally arrived, it hit hard. The six-bed hospital was quickly overwhelmed, and dozens of patients...

