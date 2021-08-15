Cancel
Movies

U2 singer Bono appears as surprise guest at Sarajevo Film Festival

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish rock superstar Bono was a surprise guest at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival today, presenting a screening of Wim Wenders’ 2000 film The Million Dollar Hotel. “It’s as if there are two Sarajevos – the real and the imagined,” said the singer, praising the city in a speech before the screening at Sarajevo’s National Theatre. “The one that you live and work in and we visit; and this mythic Sarajevo, a place of fun and magic.

