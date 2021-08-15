Cancel
RUMOR: Kevin Smith to Direct Episodes for Leslye Headland’s Star Wars Show

By Mr. Milo
piratesandprincesses.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTENTION! THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR! PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. In a recent rumor according to YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who, if we’re being honest has about a 50/50 track record when it comes to reporting, has reported that Kevin Smith, Writer/Director of Films such as Jay and Silent Bob and Television Series such as Masters of the Universe Revelations, was apparently offered to direct episodes of Lesley Headland’s upcoming Disney plus Star Wars series “Star Wars: The Acolyte”.

Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Reportedly Wants 10 Star Wars Shows Per Year

Disney Plus has big plans in store for the future, with the Mouse House admitting a huge emphasis would be placed on streaming that would yield over 100 exclusive film and television projects on an annual basis. Big moves are already being made after a new division of Walt Disney Animation was founded that would focus on D+ exclusives, while Marvel Animation Studios is also expected to spring up and handle the shared superhero universe’s 2D content for the platform.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Kevin Smith shares first look at Clerks 3 as Marvel star teases role

Clerks 3 writer, director and actor Kevin Smith has delivered the first behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming comedy. Earlier this week, the Silent Bob portrayer uploaded an Instagram shot of the cast together on set, writing: "How I spent my 51st birthday! Clerks III, Day 1 – with @briancohalloran and #jeffanderson and @jaymewes and @trevorfehrman and @austinzajur.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Confirms Filming Date

In 2021 we will not have a new season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. That is something that had already been discussed previously, since Lucasfilm is preparing the premiere of the first spin-off of the series. This is The Book of Boba Fett, a production scheduled for next December. Although the third season of the series starring the Mandalorian still has no date announced, Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) has revealed that the filming will start in september.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

What is the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie about?

For over a decade, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has presided over some of the best, highest-grossing films to date. Save for some of the latest pandemic-era releases, Marvel was putting out billion-dollar hits with practically every movie they released in the last few years. So, when the news that...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

John Boyega’s Finn Rumored For Star Wars Disney Plus Series

John Boyega has repeatedly voiced his dissatisfaction with how his character arc was handled during the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, to the extent that he even met with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to discuss the issues that generated no shortage of online support in the actor’s favor, and even more vitriol towards the franchise’s Disney era.
ComicsGamespot

Anime Show Star Wars: Visions Gets Stunning First Trailer

The first trailer for Star Wars: Visions has been released. The anime anthology Star Wars series premieres on Disney+ on September 22. While other recent animated Star Wars show have been closely overseen by Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Visions is slightly different. Seven Japanese anime studios were given the opportunity to make short films set within the Star Wars universe, but using their own visuals styles and storytelling techniques. From this first trailer, it seems as if the results are extremely impressive. On one level, it looks and sounds like Star Wars, but on others, it's quite unlike any previous show we've seen before. The trailer is very quickly cut and doesn't really give us much of an idea about the stories, but nevertheless, it's a must-watch when it hits Disney+ next month. Check it out below:
Moviesramascreen.com

First Image of Kevin Smith's CLERKS III Starring Rosario Dawson

Directed and Written By: Kevin Smith (Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) Starring: Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson, Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman. Synopsis:. In CLERKS III, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance, review | Fast paced and solid, but with some episodes of filler

That Disney brought back The Clone Wars series after its cancellation came as a surprise. His legacy is seen in many of the main products that have come out in the aftermath, a success by the creatives of Lucasfilm. If Dave Filoni, responsible for almost all Star Wars-based animation series, has achieved one thing, it is to contribute to the consistency of the main story. Star Wars: The Bad Remittance was conceived as a spin-off, but it’s quite a sequel (That the Clone Wars logo blends in with that of the new series in the first episode is a clear indication of this).
ComicsCNET

Star Wars Visions trailer flashes the show's next-level lightsaber action

Lightsabers are already pretty cool. But put them in the hands of Japan's leading anime studios and what do you you get? Next-level lightsaber action. Disney Plus just revealed trailers for new series Star Wars: Visions, streaming from Sept. 22, and they're incandescent with anime action. You can watch each...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney+'s Lando: 7 Questions We Have About The Star Wars TV Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As Star Wars continues to expand, so does its presence on Disney+. The streamer is primed to become the home of the storied franchise’s TV content for years to come, which is an exciting prospect. And, like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm is using this opportunity to highlight fan-favorite characters by giving them their own projects. This includes the shady and smooth Lando Calrissian, who’s getting his own self-titled show. Yes, the Lando TV show should be a sweet addition to the lore, but, at this point, we still have plenty of questions about it.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Filming wraps on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series

We’ll have to wait until next year to see it, but multiple sources are reporting that filming has now wrapped on Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. As revealed by Bespin Bulletin (via Dark Horizons), cast members Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma and Simone Kessell have all announced on social media that they’ve finished work on the show and have since moved on to other projects, while LRM Online is claiming that production has wrapped after almost four months of shooting.

