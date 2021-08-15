RUMOR: Kevin Smith to Direct Episodes for Leslye Headland’s Star Wars Show
ATTENTION! THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR! PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT. In a recent rumor according to YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who, if we’re being honest has about a 50/50 track record when it comes to reporting, has reported that Kevin Smith, Writer/Director of Films such as Jay and Silent Bob and Television Series such as Masters of the Universe Revelations, was apparently offered to direct episodes of Lesley Headland’s upcoming Disney plus Star Wars series “Star Wars: The Acolyte”.www.piratesandprincesses.net
Comments / 0