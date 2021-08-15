RUMOR: Kevin Smith to Direct Episodes for Leslye Headland’s Star Wars Show

The first trailer for Star Wars: Visions has been released. The anime anthology Star Wars series premieres on Disney+ on September 22. While other recent animated Star Wars show have been closely overseen by Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Visions is slightly different. Seven Japanese anime studios were given the opportunity to make short films set within the Star Wars universe, but using their own visuals styles and storytelling techniques. From this first trailer, it seems as if the results are extremely impressive. On one level, it looks and sounds like Star Wars, but on others, it's quite unlike any previous show we've seen before. The trailer is very quickly cut and doesn't really give us much of an idea about the stories, but nevertheless, it's a must-watch when it hits Disney+ next month. Check it out below: