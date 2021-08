Went out with Fri and fished on a beautiful chamber of commerce day that we devoted to dolphin. Fished from Haulover down to Key Biscayne. When we started the ocean was swept clean so we trolled 700ft - 1200ft but found nothing to fish to…no birds, weed lines, flotsam, or current edges or slicks. After a while we reeled in and ran south to look for water that showed signs of life. We found some patches of weeds and flyers down around Key Biscayne. Bottom line we released about a dozen bar jacks and a small cuda all caught on jigs and kept three of six dolphin caught on jigs and ballys. Overall the action was pretty slow but still got to bend the spinners a few times and bring some dinner home.