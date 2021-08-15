Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Preseason College Football Rankings 2021: Release Time for Top 25 Standings

By Keegan Pope
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football campaign is nearly upon us, which means one thing: Poll season is here. The preseason USA Today Coaches Poll dropped Monday, with no particularly shocking results. National champion Alabama held on to the top spot, while Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five. Arguably the biggest surprises came at spot Nos. 6-10, with Iowa State coming in at No. 8 and Cincinnati, one of just three Group of Five teams ranked, coming in at No. 10.

