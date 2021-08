Those of you hoping for cross-progression in Apex Legends will have to wait a bit longer says development studio, Respawn Entertainment. While the game supports cross-play with other systems, cross-progression is the next natural step for the game. However, it is proving harder to implement cross-progression than previously thought and therefore the team says it won’t be ready until next year. The news comes from Respawn’s director of comms ‘rkrigney’ who recently participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread. Here’s what was said.