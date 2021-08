Update at 4:49pm:. The forward rate of spread on the Carlon fire has been stopped and crews remain on the scene mopping up. Update at 12:02pm: We reported earlier that Forest Service officials are working to extinguish the Carlon Fire outside of Groveland near the Carlon Day Use area and Evergreen Road. There is no aircraft assigned to the incident, which indicates that Forest Service officials believe that the single crew and two engines assigned will be enough to slow the spread of the 2.2-acre fire. The crew will be on scene throughout today. There are no trail closures.