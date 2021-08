Only 5,000 fleeing Afghans will be offered sanctuary in the UK over the next year because it is “very rare” for people to abandon their country, Downing Street says.Boris Johnson’s spokesman defended the low figure – when thousands of Afghans are trying to escape the Taliban every day – on the grounds that it is “based on our previous experience”.The number reflected “our expectations of how many people will be able to both be seeking to leave, and will be able to leave, over that time period”, The Independent was told.“I think it’s important to emphasise that it’s very...