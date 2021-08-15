Cancel
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Market Faces Resistance Near Below $200

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart reveals it now that the crypto market faces resistance near below the value of $200. A notable bullish candlestick emerged on August 13th trading session, propelling the crypto’s valuation closely to the immediate resistance trading line. The following days’ sessions have been witnessing a difficult trading situation by featuring less active price movement around $180 until the present. The bearish trend-line drew southward to touch the 50-day SMA indicator on the buy signal side as the 14-day SMA indicator curves slightly northward near below the bigger SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators are still somewhat erratically consolidating in the overbought region.

