James Gunn Reveals Why Peacemaker Got the First ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

By Claire Epting
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 7 days ago
The Suicide Squad is officially in theaters and on HBO Max, and fans have finally been able to experience the long-awaited sequel to 2016’s ill-fated Suicide Squad. One of the movie's breakout characters is John Cena's Peacemaker, and last year, it was confirmed that Cena would star in a standalone spinoff series. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, director James Gunn has revealed why Peacemaker was the first character from The Suicide Squad to receive his own project.

