Watching 2 tropical storms in the tropics

Tropical Storm Fred

Fred has redeveloped into a tropical storm as of Sunday morning. A landfall looks likely either late Monday somewhere from coastal Alabama to the Florida Panhandle.

How strong or organized it will be at that point is still uncertain, but some gradual strengthening looks likely as it moves over the warm Gulf waters. The path depends on where exactly the center re-forms.

It looks like the bulk of any potential impacts will stay well east of Louisiana and even east of coastal Mississippi as the system curves north around the rim of a high pressure area, but we'll still watch it closely.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the coastal waters of Alabama and the far western Florida Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Grace

The poorly organized but fast-moving Grace is barely a tropical storm as of early Sunday morning. The center of the storm is expected to approach Puerto Rico this morning.

There is no tight low-level circulation at the moment, so a lot will depend on where the center eventually tightens up. The current forecast path takes it in a similar trajectory to Fred, but it could end up trekking farther north or south of that path.

The current forecast shows Grace as a tropical storm in the southeastern Gulf on Thursday, but again, a lot will depend on where the low-level center forms and whether it moves over islands like Hispaniola and Cuba (which would keep it weak due to interaction with land).

Something to consider with both these systems is the presence of dry air across parts of the Caribbean and Gulf, as well as wind shear. We know both these factors can play a big role even though models don't always factor them in enough.

The bottom line is - there are no imminent threats to the Louisiana coast, but we'll keep watching closely. We'll keep you updated.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.

