Colts vs. Panthers preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their preseason opener.

Though this game doesn’t have any meaning in terms of win-loss record, this is a vital time for players to earn a roster spot or a bigger role at their respective positions.

Game Information

Who: Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Aug. 15, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch

National: NFL Network

Local: Fox59

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Opponent Site

Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time Network Result

Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. Fox59 —

Saturday, Aug. 21 at Minnesota Vikings 8:00 p.m. Fox59 —

Friday, Aug. 27 at Detroit Lions 7:00 p.m. Fox59 —

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

