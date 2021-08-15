Currency Market: 18 currency pair trade rankings

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTrade Rankings EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/NZD, AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD, CAD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF. USD/JPY this week is in a literal do or die situation at 109.49 however all JPY cross pairs are oversold and explains EUR/JPY's position in second this week. EUR/JPY is followed by AUD/JPY. Least favored is NZD/JPY.

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.850 109.8 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3621 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.008 +0.14 Korean won 1172.600 1179.6 +0.60 Baht 33.270 33.339 +0.21 Peso 50.202 50.33 +0.25 Rupiah 14410.000 14450 +0.28 Rupee 74.385 74.385 +0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.236 +0.21 Yuan 6.491 6.5012 +0.16 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.850 103.24 -6.02 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.87 Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.483 +1.83 Korean won 1172.600 1086.20 -7.37 Baht 33.270 29.96 -9.95 Peso 50.202 48.01 -4.37 Rupiah 14410.000 14040 -2.57 Rupee 74.385 73.07 -1.77 Ringgit 4.227 4.0400 -4.42 Yuan 6.491 6.5283 +0.58 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
Last Update At 23 Aug 2021 00:13GMT. Consolidation with upside bias. 110.22 - Last Thur's high. 109.88 - Last Fri's high. 109.49 - Last Thur's low. 109.12 - Last week's low (Mon). USD/JPY - 109.87.. Despite extending previous week's decline to 109.12 initially last Mon, price regained traction on broad-based...
The strength of the US dollar contributed to a bearish performance for the GBP/USD, which headed towards the 1.3600 psychological support level. This may open the door for testing stronger support levels in the coming days if the current weakness factors persist. The British pound lost 1.75% over the course of last week's trading in what amounts to its worst weekly performance since mid-June. The decline in the GBP/USD is likely due to strong demand for the dollar, and is linked to concerns about slow global economic growth and continued expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the medium term.
Welcome to this weeks weekly forex forecast video where do the simple, but powerful top-down approach to identify trending forex pairs with clean price action and to find early entries with big enough targets using key support and resistance zones. Key to long-term trading success is risk-management and right trading mindset to control our emotions.
USD/JPY is edging slightly higher in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes are trading in the positive territory. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting modest daily gains. The USD/JPY pair dropped toward 109.50 area earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the second half of the...
On the session, the USD/CHF is down 0.14%, trades around 0.9176. The daily chart supports the uptrend. In the case of a short correction, price will tend to favor buyers. The price is trading around 0.9170. The daily moving averages stand underneath the spot price, and support moves towards the upside, however, recent price action is moving down.
Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $836,942.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.710 109.72 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3643 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.990 27.969 -0.08 Korean won 1176.700 1176.2 -0.04 Baht 33.330 33.334 +0.01 Peso 50.480 50.53 +0.10 Rupiah 14460.000 14400 -0.41 Rupee 74.240 74.24 +0.00 Ringgit 4.238 4.237 -0.02 Yuan 6.502 6.4947 -0.11 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.710 103.24 -5.90 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3209 -3.19 Taiwan dlr 27.990 28.483 +1.76 Korean won 1176.700 1086.20 -7.69 Baht 33.330 29.96 -10.11 Peso 50.480 48.01 -4.89 Rupiah 14460.000 14040 -2.90 Rupee 74.240 73.07 -1.58 Ringgit 4.238 4.0400 -4.67 Yuan 6.502 6.5283 +0.40 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
* Brazil tax reform unlikely to pass, lawmaker says * Citi sees Brazil's real trading at 5.32 by year-end * Mexican, Colombian peso hit by tumbling oil prices * Peruvian sol up as Las Bambas mine roadblock lifted (Adds analyst comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar retained its strength following U.S. Federal Reserve minutes that suggested stimulus tapering may start this year, while Brazil's real eased away from session lows. The real hit more than three-month lows earlier in the session, and was last trading at 5.4177 to the dollar, with gathering political and fiscal headwinds weighing on the currency. The deputy speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Marcelo Ramos, said an income tax proposal that would introduce a 20% tax on company dividends is unlikely to pass. Ramos also noted the apparent abandonment of fiscal austerity policies in the country due to President Jair Bolsonaro's focus on increasing spending to win re-election next year as his popularity tumbles. "The likelihood of passing a bill with a decrease of tax collection is increasing," strategists at Citi said. They also noted rising power generation costs on top of already-existing fiscal risks related to the increase of boosted cash-transfer social programs. These could impact inflation as growth expectations, they said. But they see the real trading at 5.32 per dollar by year-end on rising commodity prices and a weak currency resulting in a robust trade surplus in 2021. Brazil stocks rose 0.6%, snapping a three-day losing streak after hitting near five-month lows earlier in the session. Brazilian prosecutors asked a bankruptcy court on Wednesday to compel miners Vale and BHP Group to fully pay off their Samarco joint venture's 50.7 billion reais ($9.47 billion) debt. Oil major Petrobras weakened 0.7% following a decline in crude prices. This also saw currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia drop around 0.7% and 0.3% respectively. Mexico created a new debt instrument known as "Bonde F," a development bond, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Wednesday. Mexican stocks were set for their worst session in three weeks, while MSCI's index of Latam stocks hit April lows as stocks were knocked by growth and U.S. stimulus tapering worries. "The latest tumble in emerging market (EM) equities, following the tapering discussion in yesterday's FOMC minutes, adds to what has been a relatively poor year for them so far," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics. "We don't expect EM equities, as a whole, to rack up big gains over the next few years thanks in part to the spillovers of lower growth in China," Mathews added. Peru's sol bucked the gloom, rising 0.3% as residents near the Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes lifted the blockade of a road used to transport the red metal after receiving overtures from President Pedro Castillo's new government. Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1547 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1231.48 -2.39 MSCI LatAm 2357.41 -2.03 Brazil Bovespa 117360.32 0.62 Mexico IPC 51164.41 -1.58 Chile IPSA 4310.20 -0.73 Argentina MerVal 66143.14 -1.418 Colombia COLCAP 1325.52 -0.03 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4182 -0.83 Mexico peso 20.1710 -0.64 Chile peso 786.5 0.08 Colombia peso 3867 -0.50 Peru sol 4.0937 -0.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2800 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 178.5 1.96 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)
South African markets closed in the red yesterday, pulled down by broad based losses in platinum mining sector stocks. Moreover, the continued surge in the Delta variant of coronavirus dampened investor sentiment. Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) Holdings, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe...
The European Central Bank does not intend to take any actions to suppress inflation now. Therefore, the situation with the euro will mainly depend on the dynamics of the dollar index. Trading recommendations. Support levels: 1.1620. Resistance levels: 1.1704, 1.1759, 1.1799, 1.1817, 1.1854, 1.1894, 1.1934, 1.1969. From a technical point...
* Brazilian real falls to near three-month low * Fed minutes show split over jobs, bond-buying taper * Colombian shares jump to four-month highs (Adds comments, bullets; Updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday as the dollar struggled for direction after the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting, while Brazil's real was hit by political tensions. Brazil's real slumped 1.6%, hitting three-month lows. With elections due next year and President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity plunging amid allegations of corruption and his handling of the pandemic, analysts were concerned about the actions he might take. "Our concerns center around President Bolsonaro attempting to rally support for his re-election, and in turn, potentially implementing policies that place Brazil's fiscal and debt trajectory on a more unsustainable path," said Brendan McKenna, economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities. "Given these rising fiscal and political risks, we expect the Brazilian real to come under renewed pressure next year." Meanwhile with the dollar trading sideways and oil prices recovering, Colombia's peso rose 0.7%. {O/R} Minutes from the Fed's meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the U.S. economy "could be reached this year," but had not yet been satisfied. "It's clear from the minutes that the Fed isn't ready to start tapering yet, but they are leaning towards making an announcement by the end of the year at the latest," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "In the short run, the market is going to remain focused on growth and Delta variant concerns." Massive stimulus from major central banks to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have helped inflows into riskier assets. Tapering of those measures could have a negative impact on emerging market assets, although analysts say the possibility of a crisis is low as economies and markets are better prepared. Chile's peso was up 0.3%, snapping a four-day losing streak after data showed economic growth rose 1% from April to June compared to the first quarter. The data set prompted economists at Capital Economics to raise Chile's 2021 GDP growth forecast to 10% from 9% previously. Peru's sol rose 0.4%. In a blow to President Pedro Castillo's newly formed cabinet, Peru's foreign minister, Hector Bejar, resigned on Tuesday amid outrage over remarks he made before taking office about a rebel group that killed tens of thousands of people. His resignation comes days ahead of a confidence vote on the cabinet, usually within 30 days since the cabinet is announced. Colombian shares jumped 2% to hit a four-month high, extending gains to a seventh straight session. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1261.67 0.47 MSCI LatAm 2408.38 -1.16 Brazil Bovespa 117945.17 0.04 Mexico IPC 51999.62 0.82 Chile IPSA 4342.25 0.5 Argentina MerVal 67678.69 -0.471 Colombia COLCAP 1328.43 2.05 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3504 -1.55 Mexico peso 19.9775 0.10 Chile peso 786.9 0.36 Colombia peso 3847 0.75 Peru sol 4.088 -0.17 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.2500 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 179 2.23 (Reporting by Susan Mathew, Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Singapore, Indonesia stocks dip over 1% * Thailand, Philippines snap 3-day winning streaks * Philippines lowers 2021 economic growth target * Indonesia c. bank expected to hold rates at record low By Arundhati Dutta Aug 19 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks fell and currencies weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that tapering of monetary stimulus could start this year, helping the dollar higher and weighing on risk appetite. The South Korean won led losses among currencies, as the greenback hit multi-month highs against peers. The minutes from July's policy meeting showed Fed officials discussed when to taper monthly bond purchases and flagged stimulus easing could start this year if the economy continued to improve. "We see a possibility of Fed Chair Powell indicating 'progress' has been made towards the Fed's goals but stop short of giving a strong signal of a September taper announcement when he speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium next week," Sophia Ng, analyst at MUFG Bank, wrote in a note. "Announcing in September could also be too soon given uncertainties with regards to the Delta variant and its impact on the economy," the note added. Taiwanese stocks led losses among equities, dropping more than 2%. Indonesian equities fell up to 1.5% ahead of its central bank's rate decision later in the day. A Reuters poll expects the bank will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low as it tries to continue to support the economy amid COVID-19 induced restrictions. "What investors will be looking out for is if BI (Bank Indonesia) will continue to finance the budget deficit for the third consecutive year in 2022," Ng said. The Singapore stock benchmark hit its lowest in six weeks, while the Singapore dollar was at its weakest in almost a month. Malaysian stocks were down 0.4% amid reports that the country's former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was poised to win the premiership race after the coalition government collapsed earlier this week. The Thai and Philippine benchmark indexes snapped three-day winning streaks. The Philippines slashed its 2021 economic growth target, reflecting the impact of a two-week lockdown of the capital region to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. Markets in India were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis points at 6.329% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.3 basis points at 1.913% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points at 1.396% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.38 -6.28 <.N2 -0.69 -0.18 25> China.

