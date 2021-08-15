Cancel
Technology

Counsel Must Correct Website Contract Shortcomings

By Law Journal Editorial Board
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies regularly create internet apps and websites offering employment or goods and services for sale. To make a clean presentation, standard terms and conditions are pushed to a linked file, which the companies assume will be part of the enforceable contracts formed once the “buy,” “shopping cart,” or other mnemonic icon/buttons are clicked. Cases indicate, however, that companies and their attorneys pay insufficient attention to how to move from ink signatures on paper to contract formation on electronic devices. Bread-and-butter forum selection, warranty, choice of law, delivery, payment, complaint, arbitration and other important terms are thus put at risk.

