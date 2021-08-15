Mama will appear as a bike for NieR reincarnation birthday

All the day long, I see you in the actions I do, choices I make, as well as words I speak. I am regularly reminded of your influence in my life as well as for that, I am very appreciative. You are an excellent and mind-blowing mom. As the world continues to transform, so my love for you remains to expand. You state you like me much more, but I am unsure that holds true. After all, it’s you I call for advice and also you I rely on with my deepest keys.