Mama will appear as a bike for NieR reincarnation birthday

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2021, NieR: Reincarnation launched on mobile devices in Japan. Commemorating the game’s half anniversary, Square Enix releases a bike. More information about pricing and release date will appear in the future. The bike has a picture of mom on the handlebars and is white and black to match the general color scheme of NieR: Reincarnation.

Video Gamesgamingideology.com

NieR Reincarnation Chapter 10 Now Available, Promotional Campaign Ongoing

Chapter 10 in NieR Reincarnation is now available in the game’s Global client. In addition, the official Twitter account for the mobile title has a special campaign underway to celebrate the release of the new story chapter. The rewards for participating in the campaign include 500 gems, the in-game currency used to roll for characters, and ten explorer tickets.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nier Reincarnation Is One Of The Best Console-Like Games On Mobile

Historically, most mobile games have been seen as casual experiences known for streamlined controls, inviting color palettes, story-lite loops, and dreaded thirty-second ads. Classic arcade and puzzle titles – remember Temple Run? How about Candy Crush Saga? – continue to flourish on the small(est) screens because they aren’t massive timesinks with rigorous learning curves. However, more involved genres like battle royale and RPGs have been topping the Android and iOS most-played charts in recent years. Lengthy narratives and skill-based gameplay loops have come in console/PC-ports like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. Nier Reincarnation, however, employs a happy medium. Heartfelt plotlines with striking visuals, Keiichi Okabe’s mesmerizing score, unintrusive microtransactions, and simple, but rewarding, combat controls establish Reincarnation as one of the best console-like games on mobile devices.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

NieR Reincarnation New Chapter and Arena Mode Coming in August

The next chapter in NieR Reincarnation will arrive next to Arena mode. Players will have access to the next Chapter and Arena mode from August 18, 2021 official Twitter account shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming Story Chapter. The trailer contains some spoilers for story-related content beyond Chapter 4.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Shares Mist on the Water Chapter Trailer Launching Later This Week

Square Enix released a new update trailer for the mobile action RPG NieR Re[in]carnation introducing story content from “Mist on the Water.”. This will be a new chapter for players that follows a narrative story of a girl who has awaken without a memory. A voice guides her through her memories and details how they were created. The update will be available on August 18, 2021, for western players on iOS and Android devices.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Final Fantasy VII Novel Trace of Two Pasts Uses Remake as Base

Square Enix published an interview of Final Fantasy VII Remake Story and screenwriter Kazushige Nojima on his work on Final Fantasy VII Remake novel, Trace of two pasts. The interview took a closer look at the content of the novel, along with where the events of the novel are within the novel’s overall timeline. Final Fantasy VII expanded universe. [Thanks, aitaikimochi!]
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

New Life is Strange soundtrack by indie pop group Angus & Julia Stone available on Spotify

Life is Strange is a series that is very much about atmosphere and vibes, and the newest entry in the series, Life is Strange: True Colors, in which the protagonist can sense emotions as a colorful aura, takes this design sense to a whole new level. To celebrate the new game and the series as a whole, Square Enix has announced that a soundtrack by award-winning indie pop group Angus & Julia Stone is available to stream on Spotify.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Metroid Dread Trailer Brings the X Parasite

There’s a new one trailer, and this time it’s about the X Parasite. After the Federation’s Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifiers went on an investigation, communication was cut off. It is now Samus’ final mission to find out if the supposedly extinct “mimic” is really gone and what happened to the EMMI in Metroid Dread. Which, as people will know from the early announcements and trailers, is not good.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

FFXIV The Rising Event 2021 - Start and End Dates, Rewards

Publisher and developer Square Enix has announced the start and end dates of Final Fantasy 14's The Rising event 2021, also revealing the rewards that players who complete its associated quest can earn. FFXIV's The Rising event 2021 continues the yearly tradition of celebrating the MMORPG's relaunch as A Realm...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Life is Strange: True Colors soundtrack revealed

Angus and Julia Stone, the indie pop group, composed and performed the soundtrack for Life is Strange: True Colors. Life is Strange is a video game that has always surpassed the definition of ‘indie.’ Despite having the behemoth Square Enix behind it, the game is acknowledged in the gaming industry as a full-fledged independent game due to the modeling of the characters, the aesthetics of the game, the developer behind it, and the music.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Blue Protocol is Revealing New NPCs Until August 25th

It’s been a little while since anything substantial has come out of the development team behind Blue Protocol. Recently the Japanese twitter account came alive with the introduction of several characters that players will be introduced to during their journey in Blue Protocol. Slowly, Blue Protocol has been releasing more...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 43 release date and time

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 43 release date and times have now been confirmed for the U.S., U.K., and the rest of the world, for both the subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Here’s when the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 17 release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, AEDT, and more.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scaramouche reappears in Genshin Impact 2.1

MiHoYo revealed that Scaramouche will reappear in Genshin impact through a series of upcoming quests. Players will see the Fatui member again after the coming Genshin impact Version 2.1 update. The official Genshin impact Japanese Twitter account shared an image of Scaramouche as he appears in upcoming quests. He will appear in Chapter 2 Act 3.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The Skywalker Saga will be shown at Gamescom

Geoff Keighley, Gamescom’s host and producer, doesn’t stop teasing us with exciting details about the upcoming event set to take place next week. In this last one tweet, Keighley said the highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars game will be at the event next week during Open Night Live on August 25 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.
