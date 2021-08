There are four categories of Weapons in New World: One-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, ranged weapons, and magical weapons. Starting off we have the one-handed weapons. These are currently the usual fantasy weapons of rapiers, swords, shields, and hatchets. However, flintlock pistols may fall into this category, as well as into the shared one. Via data mining, players have found pistols to be mentioned in certain lines of the game. They will certainly come in handy as an off-hand weapon.