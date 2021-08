Last seasonLiverpool started like a steam train, but ran into injury obstacles across winter, losing all their senior centre-backs and a succession of goalkeeper and midfield names, too. A record-breaking home run in a negative sense saw them drop out of the title race and even the top six for a time, before a very strong end to the campaign saw them go 10 unbeaten, secure third place and a Champions League spot with it. Electrifying when on form, but stagnant and struggling mid-season; it was a bizarre year at Anfield which saw seven goalkeepers named in matchday squads and...