Bob Jenkins memorial set for Monday at Indy

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved motor racing broadcaster Bob Jenkins will be memorialized on Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The veteran voice of the Indy 500, and so many other series over the decades, was taken by cancer on August 9. The memorial is open to the public and will be held at...

racer.com

Comments / 0

