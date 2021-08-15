Bob Jenkins memorial set for Monday at Indy

Kevin and Curt remember our friend Bob Jenkins, the legendary racing broadcaster and former “Voice of the Indianapolis 500” who passed away Monday after a battle with brain cancer. The guys discuss Bob’s impact, both personally and professionally, and listen to some of his iconic calls from his long career in both IndyCar and NASCAR. Kevin and Curt recap the wild Music City Grand Prix and the energy surrounding the inaugural race on the streets of Nashville. In the second segment, they talk about Marcus Ericsson’s eventful Sunday, as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver went from an airborne crash early in the race to victory lane for his second win of the season. In the last segment, Kevin and Curt look at the repercussions from Nashville and the impact on the point standings heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.