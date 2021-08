Just when it feels like maybe Apple Arcade is hitting some sort of predictable pattern of announcing and releasing new games, they change things up once again. To be fair, the way Apple Arcade has debuted new titles has been all over the freaking place basically since the beginning, but it did seem like the past couple of months have shown some patterns emerging. New games being added to the “Coming Soon" section of Apple Arcade on Tuesdays, and new games and/or big updates to existing games arriving on Fridays. But here we are on a Monday and two new games have just been announced for Apple Arcade, so go figure.