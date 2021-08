There was a programme on Channel 5 this week called Upgrade Me! Secrets of the First Class. Did you see it? It was mostly hopeless; the main highlight was the sight of Christopher Biggins in a monstrously ugly shirt telling viewers, with all the wisdom of a modern-day Confucius, that the trick is to slip a £50 note across the check-in desk inside your passport. Still, there I was, lying on my sofa, watching the thing. Why do we have such a fascination with first class? What is it about having your own little salt and pepper shaker 37,000ft up that we find so enthralling?