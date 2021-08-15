Cancel
TV Shows

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers, Sandra Oh's The Chair

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes TV giveth (Heels, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Chair, all of which premiere this week) and other times TV taketh away (The White Lotus, which airs its Season 1 finale this week). These things and more (and by "more" I mean two movies that both look incredibly weird for incredibly different reasons) can be found in our list of recommendations for what you should watch over the coming days.

www.tvguide.com

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney. Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders...
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 19

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Aug. 19 has a new No. 1 and three new films after several days of stagnation. Great job, everyone. New to the list is the Netflix original German thriller Black Island (No. 4), the Netflix original true crime documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (No. 7), and the corny 2014 comedy Walk of Shame (No. 10). Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo returns to the top spot, dropping Beckett to No. 2.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in August

August, what a concept. It's the end of summer, it's insanely hot, and I know I certainly don't have the energy to do anything but park myself in front of a TV. If you're anything like me, let me tell you what's worth watching on Hulu this month: On Aug. 18, Nicole Kidman will do another crazy accent and wear another crazy wig when her new limited series Nine Perfect Strangers premieres, and on Aug. 31, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will investigate a murder when their new comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, premieres. Also, Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma, premiered on Aug. 9.
MoviesEW.com

Michael Keaton looks back on Batman, Beetlejuice, and more of his memorable roles

Ron Howard's Oscar-and-Felix tale of two mismatched co-workers (Keaton and Henry Winkler) at a New York City morgue nearly didn't become the actor's first big break: "I don't how many times I had to go back in and audition," he recalls. "It was just callback after callback after callback." But he loved the concept of opposites, and the script: "Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, they're terrific comedy writers. In fact, I never thought of this before, but Lowell, I think, actually wrote on The Odd Couple. [Ed. note: it's true]....And they gave me the green light to riff a lot, so I did."
TV & Videosimdb.com

The TVLine Performers of the Week: Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario

More from TVLineThe White Lotus: Which Characters Should Return for Season 2? Vote!Did White Lotus Ending Shock? Is Legends Wedding Invite List a Downer? Cold Stargirl Summer? And More QsDid Ted Lasso Just Reveal Rebecca's Bantr Match? Or Was It a Misdirect?. The Episode | “Departures” (August 15, 2021) The...
Pembroke, MABoston Globe

In Netflix’s ‘The Chair,’ Sandra Oh is on the hot seat

Pembroke College, the fictional setting of Netflix’s new series “The Chair,” is locked in the past. It’s the classic stagnant American institution, a “lumbering dinosaur,” as David Morse’s dean puts it. Portraits of old white men hang throughout its hallowed halls, where a young Black English professor can’t seem to get tenure despite the popularity and relevance of her classes.
MoviesTVGuide.com

These Are the Best Documentaries to Watch on HBO Max

HBO Max made a splash with its May 2020 debut after HBO moved on from HBO Now and HBO GO, consolidating both into one new venture. It joins the ranks of other streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, offering all-new original programming with your favorite actors, like Hugh Grant, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Nicole Kidman

Showing 1 - 15 of 66 articles tagged "Nicole Kidman" Nicole Kidman is known for interesting film roles, so why is her TV work so disappointing?. From Big Little Lies to The Undoing to Nine Perfect Strangers, "it’s increasingly hard not to notice the disjunct between... Posted Thursday 8/19/21 at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Sandra Oh's The Chair Is a Waste of Stellar Talent

It feels like the consumers of popular culture could not make it more clear: we want more Sandra Oh. The Grey's Anatomy alum and current star of Killing Eve is beloved by audiences, critics and peers alike, racking up a career total of twelve (!) Emmy nominations. There's absolutely no reason she shouldn't have her pick of projects right now, and any show lucky enough to have her ought to be tripping all over itself to do right by her. Which is what makes Netflix's The Chair one of the bigger TV disappointments of 2021, a show that casts Sandra Oh front-and-center as the titular chair of the English department at the fancy-yet-fictional Pembroke University, only to deliver a story that feels more interested in dramatizing campus cancel culture and showcasing her male co-star.
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Sang 'Let It Go' Live for Every Take of That Karaoke Scene

There were perhaps no two Ted Lasso characters who went on greater emotional journeys in the comedy's first season than Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Roy (Brett Goldstein). Nowhere was that clearer than in one of the show's most cathartic and triumphant scenes, in which Rebecca belted out a stunning rendition of Frozen's Oscar-winning anthem "Let It Go" in front of her colleagues. What fans might not have immediately realized, as Waddingham and Goldstein told TV Guide, is that it also marks an important point in the series for Roy.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Amanda Peet on Tackling the Academic Patriarchy in Rom-Com 'The Chair'

Amanda Peet has been a staple on television screens since the mid-1990s, most recently seen as the eponymous character in “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.” But for the first time in her career, she has stepped behind the scenes to co-create and run a series. “The Chair,” bowing Aug. 20 on Netflix, stars Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon, the titular head of a small university’s English department, while Jay Duplass is Bill, a grieving professor who comes under fire for an offensive gesture caught on camera. Their relationship is complicated not only by her becoming the boss, but also by calls for his cancelation.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Laika Studios Releases New Blu-Ray Editions of 'Coraline,' 'The Boxtrolls' and More

Laika has announced it will release four films with new Blu-ray and DVD editions: “Coraline” and “The Boxtrolls” on Aug. 31, followed by “ParaNorman” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” on Sept. 14. The Laika editions feature new commemorative essays by journalists Peter Debruge (Variety), Ramin Zahed (Animation Magazine), Bill...

