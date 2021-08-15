Didn't last long: Back 4 Blood no longer working on Linux with Proton
It is of course a reminder of what can happen without developer support in some way, regardless of it being a native Linux build or a Windows game run through Proton - unless the developer is testing, there will be times when they break. Less likely for single-player games but quite likely an issue for multi-player. We're hopeful the Steam Deck will really pull developers in for regular compatibility testing.www.gamingonlinux.com
