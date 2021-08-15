Didn't last long: Back 4 Blood no longer working on Linux with Proton

Is there a Back 4 Blood longer throw option for grenades, molotovs, and other items? Players using the Back 4 Blood beta grenades and other thrown items may have been shocked to discover the throwing range is incredibly weedy, and are probably wondering if there is some sort of card ability to improve it or whether it’ll just get buffed in the final version. However, it turns out that’s not the case, and there is a Back 4 Blood further throw option available at all times — players just have to stop playing the game like Left 4 Dead.