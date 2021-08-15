How to Watch New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago White Sox (71-51) will collide with the Tampa Bay Rays (75-47) in the AL Inter-Division three-game weekend competition at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Chicago won a series but failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final contest to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. The White Sox beat the Athletics in the opening match at 5-2 on Monday, shut down Oakland at 9-0 on Tuesday, and took Game 3 at 3-2 on Wednesday. Even so, Chicago failed to complete a series sweep after a 4-5 defeat to Oakland in the final round on Thursday. In their loss, starter Dylan Cease gave up three earned runs on four hits with four walks granted and struck out five batters of the Athletics in 6.0 innings pitched in defeat. First Baseman Andrew Vaughn drove two RBIs and a run on one hit while Left Fielder Eloy Jiménez added one run on one hit with an RBI for the White Sox.