Jets' Denzel Mims Makes Impression by Playing 'Angry' in Strong Preseason Debut

On a third-and-18 in the third quarter on Saturday night, Denzel Mims ran a quick route in the flat, snagging a pass from Jets backup quarterback Mike White.

With over 10 yards to go, and several blue jerseys swarming around him, Mims seemed destined to be brought down before the yard to gain, ending a solid drive.

Instead, the play turned out to be one of the most memorable moments in the Jets' preseason victory over the Giants.

Mims cut back over the middle, turning upfield slicing through the defense before meeting a wall of defenders. That didn't stop him from pushing forward even further, ending up with a 20-yard reception and a first down for his team.

"I always try to play angry," Mims said after the game. "That's just the way I play. I just wanted to get the first down for our team so I tried to do just that."

For a player that missed time this offseason and hasn't heard his name called at times during training camp, Saturday must've felt good. Mims wound up leading all receivers with 51 yards on three catches, making an impression as he battles to earn back some playing time before his sophomore season.

"It was awesome," head coach Robert Saleh said after the 12-7 win. "I thought Denzel, man, he had great intent all day. He’s had such a good week, week and a half of training camp, leading up to this game. It paid off for him."

The second-year wideout lined up a good amount on special teams Saturday night, a surprise considering the potential Mims flashed at wide receiver during his rookie season a year ago. With additions in the wide receiver room—and Mims' illness this offseason keeping him off the practice field for a significant period of time—there's a reason why the Baylor product has dropped down on New York's depth chart.

That doesn't mean Mims' hard work is going unnoticed, though.

"I think his mindset has been good. He’s in a really good place," Saleh added. "Especially with the sickness he had in OTAs, all the different things he had to go through, and then battled back. He didn’t get those reps. He shows up in training camp, he’s got great mindset to him. He’s grinding, he’s trying to catch up on the playbook and, today was great step forward."

Mims said he's not concerning himself with playing time. He's focused on giving 100 percent, doing whatever it takes to contribute and improve each and every day.

As he came off the field after carrying defenders to the first-down marker, Saleh and Mims embraced on the sideline. Although the head coach said he would keep the contents of their brief conversation between the two of them, Mims gave a sneak peek after the game.

"He just told me 'keep going, keep playing my game, stay focused, stay locked in in the moment.' I have nothing but love for coach Saleh, He just told me to keep going" Mims said.

It helped that some wideouts, like rookie Elijah Moore, didn't play in New York's opener on Saturday. Not to mention the fact that it was a preseason game, lining up against backups on the defensive side. But if Mims can continue to perform when he's given opportunities, he may very well secure an expanded role entering this season.

