The Chicago Cubs were a lot more recognizable a month ago. They had Kris Bryant and Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel. They had Joc Pederson too for most of the season. They even had Jake Arrieta until a few days ago (though he was part of the problem). They had a chance to be sort of good. But they weren’t. Instead they were somewhere between not good and mediocre and that’s not a place you want to be as an organization, so they pretty much ripped the bandaid off and moved anyone who wasn’t under contract for next season. They kept guys like Kyle Hendricks and Willson Contreras (though he’s now hurt) and Ian Happ and brought back some solid prospects that should be a help to them moving forward. But what they have left is an ugly collection that has led them to a 4-15 record since the deadline.