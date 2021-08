Barcelona look to make it two wins from two in this young La Liga season when they visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday for Matchday 2. Ronald Koeman's men opened up the season with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad but now face the other Basque Country side in an intriguing clash. On the other side, Marcelino's team started off their season on Monday with a 0-0 draw at Elche.