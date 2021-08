After what could be argued was the best episode of an already impressive first season, next Tuesday's season finale of The CW's Superman & Lois is not starting off on a good note. In fact, it's a pretty heartbreaking one if it continues to build off the emotions between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they watch their son Jordan (Alex Garfin) be taken away from them in the cruelest and creepiest way possible by Tal-Rho/Eradicator (Adam Rayner). But just when things might seem lost, we have the matter of a season finale ahead of us. Because let's be honest, based on the preview images, episode overview, and preview for "Last Sons of Krypton", Lois and Clark are giving up without a fight- and it looks like they're bringing some back-up.