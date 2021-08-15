Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

30 Spots In Maine That Are Being Praised With The Best Customer Service

By The Captain
Posted by 
Q97.9
Q97.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We recently asked you to tell us some of the places around our state that had great customer service. We had hundreds of responses, and have highlighted 30 different businesses here. Some of these businesses are big and statewide. But many are "Mom and Pop" local shops, and we think they should their moment in the sun! We also heard from many of you who gave high marks for service, even though a place was short-handed and understaffed. You gave these place extra kudos for going above and beyond in a tough work environment.

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Just How Small is Maine’s Smallest Shop in Portland’s Old Port?

It's small. We're talking a tiny little spot with stuff to make you smell good. Walking around the Old Port, I came across a sign that definitely got my attention. This was on Milk Street between Silver and Exchange in the heart of the Old Port. Of course, the sign proclaiming, 'Maine's Smallest Shop' got me curious. I popped my head in, as that is all that would fit because there were about 4 people milling about. I asked the only person working, 'Just how small is this place?'
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Maine Brewery Teams Up With Maine Car Dealership to Create a New Beer

Well, this is a new one. A brewery in Skowhegan has collaborated with a Maine auto dealership to create a new brew, and no. It doesn't taste like motor oil. Bigelow Brewing Company in partnership with the Height Family of Dealerships has created a Scotch Ale to celebrate Height's 110 year anniversary. In 1910, Height was selling horseless carriages for about $600. Today they're selling GMC Silverados.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

U.S. Senator Angus King of Maine Tests Positive for COVID

Angus King, one of Maine's United States senators, has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Senator Angus King's website, on Thursday, August 19. King said he has been working to take all the precautions against the virus that he could, including: wearing masks; taking a work-from-home mindset for himself and his staff; attending Senate hearings via Zoom; and voting quickly on the floor before leaving the hall. King has been driving between Maine and Washington DC, rather than flying, until just recently. He was also became fully vaccinated. His goal, he says, was to protect not only himself, but also his family, staff, and community.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

This Video Of Lubec, Maine Shows Off the Beauty of Where the Sun Rises First in the Nation

If you want to be one of the first to see the sunrise on the mainland of the United States, you need to take a trip to Lubec, Maine. 100 years ago, this little coastal town had about 3300 residents but today is less than half that number with just 1300. The look of Lubec is probably what most people think of who have never been to Maine, despite Maine having so much to offer away from the coast as well. There's no denying the quaint, beauty of town though.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Rent this Quaint and Quirky Houseboat in Maine on Airbnb and Soak up the Last Weeks of Summer

I love using Airbnb because you stumble on rare gems like this one! Previous guests of this quaint and quirky houseboat on Rangeley Lake in Maine have described their stay as "magical" "adventurous" and "an incredibly special opportunity". Rheanna is rocking that "Superhost" status which means enough guests have given her listing 5 stars in the areas of location, cleanliness, value, and communication. YOU GO GIRL!
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

That Huge, White Puffball In Maine Backyards Is Totally Edible

Let's get one thing straight, right away... I am in no way, shape, or form, expert on edible mushrooms. So no matter what you may read here, you should 100% double-check with an authority on Maine's edible shrooms. Some can be extremely toxic, and it's not worth guessing. That said, there are several varieties of delicious fungi growing here. Maybe right in your backyard.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

What Is That Red Slime Washing Up On Maine Beaches?

Video from WGME shows a red, thick, and goopy mess washing up on the Scarborough beach of Pine Point Beach. The beach is a long sandy beach in Saco Bay and is a great Southern Maine attraction. Unfortunately, the beach suffers from a continual issue of something rotting and slimy washing up on its beaches.
AnimalsPosted by
Q97.9

A Mysterious Giant Rubber Ducky Brings Joy To Belfast Harbor

So the question is, who put the big yellow duck in Belfast Harbor?. Why? 'Cause, we'd like to thank them. That's all. Since this past Saturday morning, a giant 25-foot tall rubber ducky has been moored in Belfast Harbor. The ducky is big enough to fit into the Jolly Green Giant's bathtub, and now one seems to mind.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Is This a Bad Omen From the Walmart in Houlton, Maine?

This seems to be a sign that things aren't changing the right way... While upta camp in Aroostook County, it seems that Covid has just made its first appearance. Last year at camp, it seemed like there was no such thing as Covid. There were hardly any masks worn, and signs at little food stands indicated that you DID have to wear a mask, but only because it was mandated by the state.
Posted by
Q97.9

People From Away Are Swarming To Windham, Maine To Buy Houses

We've all heard the news reports that out-of-staters are buying up homes in Maine in part because of the pandemic hoping to get away from COVID hot spots in other states. They're swapping their COVID hotspot for a real estate hotspot in the town of Windham. According to the Bangor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy