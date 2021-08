I may have just gotten back from being OOO for vacation in Miami, but I'm already on the lookout for everything fall. After all, the season often brings the cream of the crop when it comes to all things sartorial, especially in terms of colors. The fashion set has already been sprinkling a few favorite autumnal hues into their wardrobes, like hot red or kelly green, but there's plenty more to choose from. Whether your style leans more minimalist or maximalist, you can style the colors below to your personal taste. Color-block shades or pair one statement shade with neutrals—the choice is all yours.