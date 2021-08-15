Washington Roster Moves: Curtis Samuel at Practice, Former Pro Bowl RB Cut

Washington Roster Moves: Samuel at Practice, Former Pro Bowl RB Cut

The Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller, a Sunday morning roster moves that coincides with the team's activation from PUP of wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

In addition to Miller, the Washington Football Team also released receiver Kelvin Harmon and defensive back Chris Miller.

Miller, who caught a TD pass in the WFT's preseason-opening loss at New England, hasn't carried the ball in the NFL since his Pro Bowl campaign with the Houston Texans in 2018. He missed the entire 2019 due to a torn ACL and only appeared in one game with the Chicago Bears in 2020, late in that season, catching two passes for six yards.

The WFT signed Miller, age 30, off of the Bears' practice squad in December and then later signed him to a one-year deal in March.

Miller has been a 1,000-yard rusher in two of his NFL seasons. But in Washington, the depth has increased this year with starter Antonio Gibson backed not only by J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber, but also now by undrafted University of Buffalo rookie Jaret Patterson, who totaled 70 yards from scrimmage in his pro debut in the Patriots game.

Samuel, one of the WFT's prized offseason NFL free agent signings, has most recently been dealing with a groin problem and had remained on PUP to work on his conditioning has he ramps up toward being a starter alongside Terry McLaurin for the QB Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Washington offense.