Drew Lock feels “pretty comfortable” with offense, Vic Fangio sees competition “even-Steven”

By JT Matthews
milehighsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn truth, the scoreboard means very little in the preseason but nonetheless, it was nice to see a lopsided victory in favor of the Denver Broncos. In their 33-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the team dominated in all aspects of the game. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater both performed above and beyond expectation and the defense was stellar, not allowing a single touchdown.

