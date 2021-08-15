Drew Lock feels “pretty comfortable” with offense, Vic Fangio sees competition “even-Steven”

Drew Lock got the start in Week 1 of the preseason for the Denver Broncos and on Saturday night in Seattle, Teddy Bridgewater got the start for Week 2. Bridgewater was on point all evening long going 9-11 for 105 yards and one touchdown pass as well. Lock came in as the backup for this one against the Seahawks and did his job as well, going 9-14 for 8o yards for the Broncos.