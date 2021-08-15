2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Blue-Chip Tackles Arrive In Pittsburgh
The offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers thus far in training camp and half of the preseason schedule has had high and low points. Names like Dan Moore Jr. and Trai Turner have stepped in to give the position a pair of success stories through a few weeks of camp. Others like Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green have had mixed results, Dotson doing well on the field but missing time and reps, and Green going through his growing pains but retaining the starting center spot the entirety of camp.steelersdepot.com
Comments / 0