Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamir Jones Taking What He Can From ‘Infinite Knowledge’ Of Veteran Steelers’ Pass Rushers

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough two preseason games and a couple of weeks of training camp at Heinz Field, first-year outside linebacker Jamir Jones remains the talk of training camp. Jones, undrafted out of Notre Dame following a move from linebacker to defensive end, failed to stick with the Houston Texans in 2020 and found himself as a street free agent. Thanks to some ties to the Steelers with his older brother Jarron Jones, Jamir landed an opportunity with the black and gold and hasn’t looked back since.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Veteran#Eagles#American Football#Notre Dame#Texans#The Detroit Lions#Olb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLrochesterfirst.com

Aquinas grad Jamir Jones shines in preseason game with Steelers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WROC) — In just his second-ever preseason game, Aquinas grad Jamir Jones made a big impact for the Steelers as he looks to crack the team’s roster. Jones finished with four total tackles, one sack, and a QB pressure that led to an interception. His sack came in...
NFLchatsports.com

OLB Jamir Jones Hoping Relentless Attitude Opens Eyes This Summer

In terms of true training camp darlings, players barely thought or talked about heading into training camp but have generated plenty of buzz now, Jamir Jones is at or near the top of the list. Signed to a futures contract this offseason, one of several the team plucked off the Pro Day circuit, Jones has run 2nd team outside linebacker all of camp (aided by TJ Watt’s lack of participation) and made the most of his chance.
NFLSteelers Depot

Alex Highsmith On Quincy Roche, Jamir Jones: ‘They’ve Been Great’

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a heavy hitter in the pass-rushing front when Bud Dupree departed this offseason as a free agent. Though it was predictable, it certainly left a hole not just in their starting lineup, but in their depth, leaving only promise and potential, rather than production. While Alex...
NFLallfans.co

Steelers Press Conference (Aug. 14): Jordan Berry, Pressley Harvin III, Jamir Jones

Jordan Berry on training camp at Heinz Field, working with Pressley Harvin III, and his approach to this year’s camp | Pressley Harvin III on getting better every day | Jamir Jones on not giving up on his dream, his love for special teams #HereWeGo #Steelers #NFL Like our content? Want more? Be sure to subscribe to the Pittsburgh Steelers YT Channel: https://goo.gl/nAd4J2 Are you craving even more Steelers content? Head over our official home on the web: http://www.steelers.com/ or if you want your #Steelers content to-go, download the official Pittsburgh Steelers mobile app: https://www.steelers.com/fans/officia… To get the latest Steelers content, news and analysis be sure to follow us on social media! Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steelers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/steelers/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steelers/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@steelers Get the App: https://apple.co/2GDRLDT.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy