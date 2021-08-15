Jamir Jones Taking What He Can From ‘Infinite Knowledge’ Of Veteran Steelers’ Pass Rushers
Through two preseason games and a couple of weeks of training camp at Heinz Field, first-year outside linebacker Jamir Jones remains the talk of training camp. Jones, undrafted out of Notre Dame following a move from linebacker to defensive end, failed to stick with the Houston Texans in 2020 and found himself as a street free agent. Thanks to some ties to the Steelers with his older brother Jarron Jones, Jamir landed an opportunity with the black and gold and hasn’t looked back since.steelersdepot.com
Comments / 0