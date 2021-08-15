Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

Thank you, teacher!

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewt Gingrich in 1983 helped launch President Ronald Reagan’s study on Education called, “A Nation at Risk.” One of the conclusions stated “our schools were so bad that if a foreign power did to our children what our nation’s school are doing, we would consider it an act of war!” That was a perspective from 1983! We’ve heard a lot in the past few months about dangerously unfit curriculum and critical race theory, but if you would allow me, let’s look at the brighter side of education.

www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
City
Northfield, OH
State
Massachusetts State
County
Scioto County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Billy Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Bb#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy