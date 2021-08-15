Thank you, teacher!
Newt Gingrich in 1983 helped launch President Ronald Reagan’s study on Education called, “A Nation at Risk.” One of the conclusions stated “our schools were so bad that if a foreign power did to our children what our nation’s school are doing, we would consider it an act of war!” That was a perspective from 1983! We’ve heard a lot in the past few months about dangerously unfit curriculum and critical race theory, but if you would allow me, let’s look at the brighter side of education.www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com
Comments / 0