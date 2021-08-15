Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Falling doesn’t have to be part of aging

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one in four older adults in the U.S. report falling each year, according to the CDC, which translates to about 36 million falls. One out of five of those falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury, and that can have a short-term or long-term impact on an older person’s ability to live independently.

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Medicare#Exercise#Cdc
Related
HealthSantafe New Mexican.com

We don’t have much control over how we age

My wife, Judy, and I have started wearing masks again when we shop indoors. This is to help protect us from the delta variant of the coronavirus and to prevent us from spreading the disease to others. We were back to wearing masks after my sister, Becky, said she had...
HealthWTAX

Metabolism doesn’t decline until age 60

New research shows that there isn’t much difference between a teenager’s metabolism and an adult’s. The metabolism reaches adult levels by age 20 and doesn’t start to decline until age 60 – meaning you may not be able to blame your middle-aged weight gain on your metabolism. Prof John Speakman, co-author of the research, of the University of Aberdeen said, ““Previously there was a suggestion that metabolism might slow in your 30s and that was then thought to [cause] susceptibility to middle age spread. We found no evidence to support that. So if you are piling the weight [on] and your waistline is expanding during your 30s and 40s, it’s probably because you are eating more food, then expending less energy.” (The Guardian)
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Human metabolism doesn’t really slow down until age 60, study says

DURHAM, N.C. — Our metabolisms would seem to slow down once we hit adulthood and grind to a halt by middle age. However, a new study finds that’s not actually the case. In fact, researchers from Duke University say human metabolism doesn’t start slowing until the age of 60. After...
Scienceheraldcourier.com

Guest View: It doesn’t have to be this way

COVID-19 is surging in Southwest Virginia. Wednesday’s weekly briefing from Ballad Health offered some sobering statistics:. » Positive COVID-19 cases have increased more than 1,240% since July 4. » We have had more than 3,300 new cases in the past seven days (prior to Wednesday). » 32% of the cases are in children...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says Sitting This Long Increases Your Blood Clot Risk

With only a month or so to go before cooler temperatures start returning and school is back in session in many parts of the U.S., many people are eager to get in a few last summer trips. And while many people worry about running into distracted drivers on the road or turbulence in the sky, there's a surprising danger you may encounter during those end-of-summer travels that you didn't even realize you were at risk for: blood clots. What's more, experts say there's something you're likely doing on the bulk of your journeys that can significantly increase your risk of this potentially deadly condition. Read on to find out how you could be inadvertently putting yourself in harm's way—and what you can do to keep yourself safe.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 70, Say Doctors

As we get older, we get wiser, but, health-wise, we also get more complex. Over the years, life accentuates our differences. Look at 100 20-year-olds and most are similar in health. But 100 70-year-olds will have many differences. Your genes, the environment where you live, your economic situation, your education, your behavior—particularly exercise, nutrition, smoking, alcohol, and drugs—all of these factors affect your health and the likelihood of developing diseases in your 70s and beyond.
DrinksKSAT 12

Is your alcohol consuming you? During pandemic frequency of drinking has gone up

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Few things are more American than drinking heavily but worrying about how heavily other Americans are drinking is one of them. Alcohol consumption is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. More than 95,000 people lose their lives each year in the U.S. During the pandemic, frequency of drinking has gone up, as has sales of hard liquor.
Public HealthPosted by
Health

Fighting a Summer Cold or COVID-19? Here's How to Figure Out the Difference, According to Doctors

If you've ever come down with a summer cold, you know the struggle of having to trade your swimsuit and sunblock for tissues and cough syrup. Now, almost a year and a half into a global pandemic, the fact that viruses don't discriminate against seasons has become even more clear. With COVID cases rising again across the US and even vaccinated Americans coming down with breakthrough infections of the more worrisome Delta variant, anyone experiencing symptoms like a runny nose or body aches will wonder if they're battling a cold or SARS-CoV-2.
westsidenewsny.com

What is the Delta variant, and how do I protect myself?

Dr. Lisa Y. Harris is Vice President of Medical Affairs at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. She is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a Certified Physician Executive through the American Association of Physician Leaders. Board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Harris has been in clinical practice since 1995.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy