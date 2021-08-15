Ferris Goodridge Post #330 holds second blood drive

On June 30, Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post #330 held is second blood drive of the year. Thanks to those from Spencerport and surrounding areas who came in that day to donate, 45 units of blood were collected. The units collected that day were distributed to facilities throughout the state, including St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, Upstate University Hospital Downtown Campus in Syracuse, and Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. The Legion will host its final blood drive of the year on Wednesday, October 27.