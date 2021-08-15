Clarkson Historical Society summer camp canceled
Because of concerns regarding the new COVID-19 variant, we have decided to put the health of the children first and cancel our summer camp that was planned for August 23 through 26. We know this is a disappointment for the children and parents who were looking forward to a nice way to end the summer. Hopefully next summer will be better and we can then welcome you to our “good old-fashioned school days” experience. We thank you for your understanding.westsidenewsny.com
