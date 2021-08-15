Cancel
Presidential Election

Mid-term battles are already underway

Argus Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battles of next year’s midterm congressional elections will be won on the playing fields of this summer. Political professionals know this is not a fallow period in the struggle for control of Congress — and in the fight for the destiny of Joe Biden’s presidency. The contours of next year’s political contests are being established in the sunshine of August. There are, to be sure, many moving parts — candidate recruitment, for example, and reapportionment — but the point is that these vital parts are moving now.

